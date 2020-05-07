2020 NFL schedule: Three Steelers games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Pittsburgh Steelers fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Week 14, Dec. 13, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Look, for the first time in a long time, the Bills are considered to be better than the Steelers. The Bills have also been to the playoffs more recently than the Steelers. Yes, that's right -- Pittsburgh needs to take down Buffalo on its way back to legitimate contention. This one will be a good test in an unfriendly environment against a gritty Bills defense and a rising Buffalo offense.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 12, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

The classic AFC North rivalry is renewed with what Pittsburgh hopes will be a clash of two premier quarterbacks on Thanksgiving night. Last season was a wash with a detergent mixed with Iron City Light, so the Steelers' faithful will be looking at 2020 as their first legitimate shot at reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the favored Ravens. No one likes taking down a hyped Baltimore team quite like Pittsburgh (or Cleveland, which also has good reason for seeking vengeance).

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Week 17, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Last season's Steelers-Browns meeting along the shore of Lake Erie ended in a nightmare for both teams and the NFL in general. A resounding Browns win became an embarrassment with one swing of a removed helmet, and as the Browns entered a full tailspin, most everyone forgot how dominant they were in this Thursday night win. The positive: The rivalry that was once considered to be on life support is alive and well again, meaning this contest should be filled with passion and fire. Let's just hope another fracas doesn't break out.

Check out the full Steelers schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 14 at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 20 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 -- BYE

Nov. 8 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 6 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 at Buffalo Bills*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 21 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change