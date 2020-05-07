2020 NFL schedule: Three Ravens games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Baltimore Ravens fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Week 3, Sept. 28, Monday Night Football 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

These meetings have been absolute classics in the last two seasons. Two one-score differences have left the Chiefs as winners in each contest, and we were robbed of their likely postseason clash to decide the AFC's champion last season, so this is the best we can do for now. The reigning Super Bowl champion takes on the returning darling of the NFL in what promises to be another thriller.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, Week 11, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Everybody loves a rematch. Tennessee stunned the football world in the Divisional Round, taking down the favored Ravens by riding their behemoth of a running back to a road victory. Baltimore led the league in rushing, but Derrick Henry was the NFL's rushing king and deserved his crown after the Titans' victory at M&T Bank Stadium. Can they make it two in a row in 2020, or will the Ravens earn the revenge they crave?

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, Week 13, Dec. 3, Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

We like this one because of how it could look whenever they meet. Two young faces of their franchises will battle in Jackson and Prescott, and they'll both be buoyed by strong backfields and promising receiving corps. Former Oklahoma teammates will meet, too, when Baltimore's Marquise "Hollywood" Brown attempts to outplay fellow former Sooner CeeDee Lamb, the new anointed star receiver in Dallas. The Ravens also represent the standard of regular-season success in the NFL, at least now, and the Cowboys will be itching to test their mettle against them.

Check out the full Ravens schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 28 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 4 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 -- BYE

Nov. 8 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 at New England Patriots*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 14 at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 27 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change