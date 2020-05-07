2020 NFL schedule: Three Bengals games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Cincinnati Bengals fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, Week 11, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. (CBS)

We might as well call this one the Buckeye Bowl. Four key former Ohio State teammates -- Dwayne Haskins, Chase Young, Terry McLaurin and OSU-turned-LSU star Joe Burrow -- will face off in a battle of the league's worst two teams in 2019. Each has seen considerable change but will likely be looking to each other as something of a litmus test. How far has one team's rebuild progressed as opposed to the other?

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, Week 14, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tank for Tua worked for Miami (accidentally more than anything) because Joe Burrow ended up surpassing him before the 2020 draft. Now, we get a chance to see the first two quarterbacks taken in the draft square off in the stadium that also hosted the game's most recent Super Bowl. These stakes won't be that grand, but it's the first battle between two future faces of franchises that needed them to start a new decade. That alone is worth watching.

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals, Week 15, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Two words: Andy Dalton. Dak Prescott will likely be the one leading Dallas' offense, but Dalton's return to Cincinnati for the first time since the Bengals released him after nine years together makes for an intriguing matchup. Though the Bengals might still be far from contention, it's nice that the schedule gods put Dalton's new team with his former team -- even if the Red Rifle will be holding a clipboard more than he will a ball.

Check out the full Bengals schedule below (All times Eastern):

Sept. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sept. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 -- BYE

Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change