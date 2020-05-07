2020 NFL schedule: Three Falcons games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Atlanta Falcons fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, Week 15, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Matt Ryan has never beaten Tom Brady and he's running out of opportunities to do so. In their three regular season meetings, Brady has posted the higher passer rating and left with the W each time. This year will mark the first time Ryan and Brady face off inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Ryan's career record is 12-11. It'll also now have the added pressure of being a division matchup. The Falcons haven't won the NFC South since their magical 2016 run, which happened to include an appearance from Brady. Fortunately for the 2016 MVP, he'll have two cracks at the three-time MVP this upcoming season. But one has to imagine that the chance to finally overcome the Brady hurdle will feel particularly good to Ryan, Dan Quinn and the city of Atlanta if it happens at home.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers, Week 4, Oct. 5, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Next to the Eagles, no non-division opponent has felt the wrath of Julio Jones more soundly than the Green Bay. In five games against the Packers, Jones has racked up 518 receiving yards, which ranks second to his 703 yards in six contests against Philly. Of the 10 teams he's faced four or more times, Jones' 18.5 yards per reception against Green Bay ranks the highest. Needless to say, Jones could be in for a solid outing in front of the Cheesehead faithful. History also bodes well for newcomer Todd Gurley, who recorded the second-highest rushing yards (159) of his career as a rookie in his lone game at Lambeau. If both players can find their groove, there's a good chance that Ryan will add a win to his 4-3 edge over Aaron Rodgers in head-to-head meetings.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, Week 1, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

When the Falcons lost to the Seahawks at home last season, Ryan was forced to be a spectator after an ankle injury ended his streak of 154 consecutive regular season starts. With Ryan in the fold, Atlanta hasn't lost to Seattle on its own turf since 2013. A year ago, the Falcons held Russell Wilson and Seattle's exciting receivers to 171 yards through the air. The addition of Dante Fowler to a D-line that includes Grady Jarrett and Takk McKinley gives Atlanta the ideal trio of pass rushers needed to try to slow down the crafty and mobile Wilson again. The O-line did a good job of keeping backup Matt Schaub upright in the last matchup. They'll need to do the same for Ryan so he can get the most out of Jones, Calvin Ridley and the rest of the Falcons' own exciting WR corps.

Check out the full Falcons schedule below:

Sept. 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 5 at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 11 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 29 at Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 8 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 -- BYE

Nov. 22 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change