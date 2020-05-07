2020 NFL schedule: Three Eagles games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Philadelphia Eagles fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 5, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Every four years the football-loving state of Pennsylvania is united in their dissension when the Eagles and Steelers hit the gridiron. Dating back to 1964, the Eagles have enjoyed a 15-6 record over the Steelers, but it has been 20 years since Philadelphia got a victory in Pittsburgh. As a rookie, Carson Wentz led a blowout win at home over Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers in their last meeting four years ago, which was an odd result considering how both teams ended the 2016 season. Repeating that success will be an impressive feat for Philadelphia, who will be tasked with going up against an underrated Steelers defense that is bound to get more praise now that Roethlisberger is back to steering the offense.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 2, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Wentz enters 2020 with looming questions of whether or not he can stay on the field, and that theme has grown since the Eagles QB last faced the Rams. All hope seemed lost for Eagles fans when Wentz exited their 2017 meeting with a serious knee injury, but the team ended up winning the Super Bowl behind Nick Folesâ glorious run. The following year Wentzâs season was cut short thanks to a back injury, and then again last year in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, when he was forced out by a concussion in the first quarter. Perhaps itâs just bad luck at this point for Wentz, but sometimes these obscure happenings need only a spiritual replenishing from where it all began. Howâs that for being positive?

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 12, Nov. 30, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wentz's first-quarter exit in last yearâs playoffs came at the hands of Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney, and although he isnât currently on their roster, or anyone's for that matter, the Eagles and their fans want their retribution. The play was controversial considering the bang-bang nature of it all, while giving Eagles fans a front-row seat to the dread of their franchise QB being out again. The disdain for the Seahawks should go beyond that play, however, as Seattle rides a six-game winning streak against the Eagles dating back to 2011.

Check out the full Eagles schedule below:

Sept. 13 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 8 -- BYE

Nov. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 6 at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 20 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 28 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change