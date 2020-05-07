2020 NFL schedule: Three Redskins games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Washington Redskins fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, Week 11, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

According to NFL Research, this will be the 22nd time since 1970 where the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the NFL Draft will square off in their rookie season, and for the second year in a row they will be on the field at the same time. Such is the case when Redskins edge rusher Chase Young is trying to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow when these teams meet (last year, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and 49ers DE Nick Bosa met twice). Of course, Young and Burrow were once teammates at Ohio State, which already brings us to another storyline flying under the radar as Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins will face-off against the man he beat out and forced Burrow's transfer to LSU. That move worked out wonderfully for Burrow, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship for the Tigers in an unprecedented season. Certainly, Young would like to emphatically welcome him at the next level. As for this rare Redskins-Bengals matchup, the last one ended in a tie in 2016 and the Bengals have enjoyed three straight wins over Washington before that. The Redskins haven't beaten the Bengals since 1991, well before Young and Burrow were even born.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins, Week 16, Dec. 27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The scheduling gods have blessed first-year Redskins head coach Ron Rivera with a chance at redemption when the Panthers come to town. Rivera was fired midway through his ninth season as Panthers coach last year and Washington made a smart move in picking up a playersâ coach who's had proven success. It remains to be seen how well either team goes forward with or without Rivera, but considering the divine intervention within the scheduling, there's only one way this matchup ends: 'Riverboat' Ron taking a wild gamble in crunch time.

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins, Week 4, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

While the Redskins will have key trips to San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Cleveland this year, a third home game highlights the schedule. After all, the NFL version of the Beltway Series only happens every four years, and with the teams tied at 3-3 all-time, Washington gets homefield advantage in the customary Game 7. Ravens' ace quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a tough challenge for a Redskins defense that will have to work out the kinks of a new scheme, but there's no doubt that his reliever Robert Griffin III will be itching to play against his former team. The odds may be stacked against the Redskins in this fight for pride in the Baltimore-Washington metro area, but on any given Game 7, anything can happen.

Check out the full Redskins schedule below:

Sept. 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 -- BYE

Nov. 8 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 15 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 20 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change