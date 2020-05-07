2020 NFL schedule: Three Jaguars games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Jacksonville Jaguars fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 16, Dec. 27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Will Nick Foles wrest the Bears starting job from Mitchell Trubisky? If so, this late-season matchup would pit Foles against his former backup and team. The MVP of Super Bowl LII signed a four-year, $88 million deal to be Jacksonville's starting quarterback last offseason before breaking his clavicle in the season opener, opening the door for rookie Gardner Minshew. Foles would return in Week 11 but proved ineffective and eventually benched. He was traded to Chicago in the offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, Week 15, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

After losing a couple of key defensive players last year, the Jaguars have replaced those positions in this year's draft class and are looking to surprise some teams, the Ravens being one of them. Without Jalen Ramsey, the Jags are looking for a leader on defense; C.J. Henderson is the leader they may be looking for. A top cornerback in college, Henderson is looking to make a name for himself very quickly by making big plays. This will be one of those games where the Jaguars will have to rely on their new draft choice to cover the explosive wideouts the Ravens have. Coming off a 14-2 season, the Ravens had an excellent draft, filling in the gaps by drafting Patrick Queen, a strong LB from LSU, after losing Patrick Onwuasor. They also addressed the offensive side of the ball, adding help for Lamar Jackson with J.K. Dobbins as a pass/run threat. This game could be a make-or-break game for the Ravens if they want to reclaim the top seed in the AFC.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers, Week 10, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Last time these teams met, Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson caught six passes each as Jalen Ramsey made his Jacksonville debut. Now the Jags head to Lambeau as both teams develop position groups that were once the class of the league. Ninth overall pick C.J. Henderson must fill big shoes fast as Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams figure to test the rookie corner. The Packers add 6-foot-4 Devin Funchess to a collection of green mid-rounders and undrafted free agents vying to support Adams in the pass game, with GM Brian Gutekunst hoping Funchess can rebound after hitting injured reserve early last season. Rodgers' second year in Matt LaFleur's take on the Shanahan scheme is pivotal for the organization. This matchup will shed light on this evolution, and in the process, the Jags' secondary rebuild.

Check out the full Jaguars schedule below:

Sept. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 -- BYE

Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 20 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 at Indianapolis Colts, (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change