2020 NFL schedule: Three Giants games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games New York Giants fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, Week 8, Nov. 2. Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Giants have prided themselves on having Tom Brady's number in the Super Bowl and now they get a chance to spoil his late-career soiree with the Bucs. The two teams played early last season in a wild Giants comeback win that saw Daniel Jonesâ first action as a pro. Jones took over from then on but an injury to Saquon Barkley in the same game hamstrung a Giants offense the rest of a four-win season. Of course, this all led to the firing of head coach Pat Shurmur and the subsequent hiring of Joe Judge this offseason. Once a Bill Belichick understudy in New England, Judge has had a fresh look at Brady which could serve this reformed Giants team well and potentially give New York another loss to harp on Boston (somehow).

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, Week 5, Oct. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Judge should have some wiggle room when it comes to his expectations as a rookie head coach, but beating the Cowboys will do him big favors in New York. Shurmur failed to beat the Cowboys in his two seasons and, with the turmoil of a coach on the hot seat and an informal end of a legendary QBâs career behind them, a fresh start is what was needed for the Giants. A good start to signifying their new beginning will be to get a win over a heated rival.

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, Week 15, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Odell Beckhamâs return to MetLife is certain to illicit a strong reaction from Giants fans, but weâll have to wait and see whether it will be positive. There were mixed feelings when the star wideout was suddenly traded to the Browns, but who got the better end of the deal is yet to be determined. Beckham had a semi-return to New York last season against the Jets and put up one of his bigger statistical games of the season stemming from an 89-yard touchdown. Maybe itâs just something about being in New York for OBJ, who is looking to turn around an underwhelming start in Cleveland this upcoming season and suppress even more criticism. Thereâs no overlooking this date for him and Olivier Vernon, who also came to Cleveland in that same blockbuster deal, not to mention ex-Browns Jabrill Peppers and Kevin Zeitler who came to the Giants.

Check out the full Giants schedule below:

Sept. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 20 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 8 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 -- BYE

Nov. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 27 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change