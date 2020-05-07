2020 NFL schedule: Three Chiefs games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Kansas City Chiefs fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 1, Sept. 10, Kickoff Game, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

All of last yearâs playoff histrionics started when the Chiefs rallied past the visiting Texans in the AFC Divisional Round. Surely, Houston will have this one circled and K.C. will need to be at its best in this playoff rematch. And Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson is must-see action any and every time the teams square off to start the season in prime time.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Week 3, Sept. 28, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

While the Chiefs lived up to the hype and dramatically marched to the Super Bowl crown, the Ravens were upset in the AFC Divisional Round. Now, the matchup many were clamoring to see in the postseason will happen. Patrick Mahomes and the aerial tour de force that is the K.C. offense against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's rushing attack will be a showdown that the whole league will be focused in on, and every football fan will be awaiting -- just like they were ahead of last postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, Week 15, Dec. 20, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

As the offseason carries on, the Chiefs and Saints are firmly entrenched as preseason favorites with great expectations -- just as they were ahead of last season. Each squad boasts a bevy of returning talent, two of the top offensive coaches in Andy Reid and Sean Payton, and a quarterback matchup between the NFL's new generation (Patrick Mahomes) and the old -- and Hall of Fame-bound -- guard (Drew Brees). Super Bowl preview will be a phrase used plenty leading up to this one.

Check out the full Chiefs schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 10 vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 28 at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 4 vs. New England Patriots, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 15 at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Oct. 25 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 15 -- BYE

Nov. 22 at Las Vegas Raiders*, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. Denver Broncos*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 20 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 27 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change