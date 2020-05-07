2020 NFL schedule: Three Raiders games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Las Vegas Raiders fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, Week 3, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

There's little doubt that Raiders coach Jon Gruden has some ill will and horrendous memories tucked away when it comes to playing in Foxborough. Anytime Gruden and Bill Belichick oppose each other is a reason to watch, but there will be plenty of reminders of the historic and controversial Tuck Rule Game. Not to mention, it will be the first time the Patriots play the Raiders of Las Vegas and the first time the Raiders play the Patriots sans Tom Brady in more than 20 years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders, Week 7, Oct. 25, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Raiders and Buccaneers are mascots meant to battle. But it was the Buccaneers who were apparently meant to have Tom Brady. Nonetheless, the Raiders were a destination bandied about when it came to Brady moving on from the Pats. Though Brady landed in Tampa, one could surmise Derek Carr will have a little extra oomph in this game. As for this upcoming season, any Buccaneers game will have more eye balls on it -- especially one with some underlying storylines.

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, Week 14, Dec. 13, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philip Rivers has left the Chargers and the AFC West, but he's still on the Raiders' schedule in 2020. The new starting quarterback of the Colts has an 18-10 career record as a starter against the Raiders. Obviously, this will be his first time playing the Silver and Black as a Raider and it'll be the first time the Black Hole gets a chance to jeer one of its favorite adversaries from Las Vegas.

Check out the full Raiders schedule below:

Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 27 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 -- BYE

Oct. 25 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 1 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 15 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22 vs. Kansas City Chiefs*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 29 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 26 or 27 vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change