2020 NFL schedule: Three Broncos games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Denver Broncos fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, Week 14, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Both of these franchises have fallen upon hard times since they squared off in Super Bowl 50. After this offseason, the Panthers are a new-look bunch likely in rebuilding mode. The Broncos are still aiming to return to the caliber of the team they were when they prevailed in the biggest of big games. Things have changed mightily since their last one, but Super Bowl rematches are always a reason to watch.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13, Dec. 6, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Turnarounds come quickly in the NFL, and what better way to signal a change for the better than taking on the reigning AFC West and Super Bowl champions. The Broncos have lost nine in a row against the Chiefs. The last year in which Denver beat Kansas City it went on to win a Super Bowl. That 2015 win came at Arrowhead Stadium, as well. Perhaps nothing would signal a Broncos renaissance more than winning on the road against their division rivals and the reigning NFL titlists.

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, Week 1, Sept. 14, Monday Night Football, 10:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Seeing Vic Fangio's formidable Broncos defense look to slow down the titanic Derrick Henry makes this an interesting matchup, but there's also the added storyline of Jurrell Casey playing against his former team. Unheralded as he may have been, Casey was one of the best defensive linemen around as a Titan and is likely to have some added incentive when he faces Tennessee. Broncos GM John Elway called the trade to acquire the DT a "steal." We'll get to see just who comes out on the winning end.

Check out the full Broncos schedule below:

Sept. 14 vs. Tennessee Titans, 10:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 1 at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Oct. 11 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 -- BYE

Nov. 8 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 13 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 or 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change