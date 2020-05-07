2020 NFL schedule: Three Chargers games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Los Angeles Chargers fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 4, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

By all accounts, it came down to the Chargers and Buccaneers as to where Tom Brady's post-Patriots career would take him. He chose the Bucs, but now it comes down to the Chargers and Buccaneers on the field. It's also a bit of a rare matchup, as it's the first time the teams will meet since 2016 and just for the 12th time overall dating back to Tampa's start as a franchise in 1976.

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, Week 7, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

There are no guarantees of a Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa showdown, but there will be hope for just that likely carrying on all the way up until kickoff. These teams are likely to be linked for years to come, whether they match up on the field or not, after the Fins took Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft and the Bolts grabbed Herbert with the ensuing selection. And though last year's Chargers struggled to five wins, one of them was a 20-point win over the Dolphins, who are surely to use this game as a measuring stick for how far they've come from a season ago.

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Week 3, Sept. 23, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Two teams looking to rebound from sub-par seasons will clash with new quarterbacks at the helm. Teddy Bridgewater will lead the Panthers and Justin Herbert or Tyrod Taylor should be under center for the Chargers. Though both squads are coming off forgettable results in 2019, Carolina has restocked most of its franchise, while L.A. has a huge part of its roster returning. Evidence of where the teams appeared to be heading came in the offseason when they agreed to a trade: The Chargers acquired guard Trai Turner (a 26-year-old five-time Pro Bowler) and the Panthers got tackle Russell Okung (a 32-year-old two-time Pro Bowler). We'll get to see just where each franchise is indeed headed.

Check out the full Chargers schedule below:

Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneer, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 12 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 18 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 15 -- BYE

Nov. 22 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 26 or 27 vs. Denver Broncos, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change