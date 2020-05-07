2020 NFL schedule: Three Packers games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Green Bay Packers fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, Week 9, Nov. 5, Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

In two high-leverage games against the Niners in 2019, Green Bay got spanked, losing by a combined total of 74-28. The Packers didn't look in the same class as the NFC Champions last year. Questions abound regarding GM Brian Gutekunst's offseason, and whether he did enough to improve the Pack for 2020. With the 49ers reloading for another run at a Lombardi, this midseason bout should tell us exactly where Green Bay stands in the pecking order. Threat or pretender? Will another prime-time trip to San Francisco -- on short rest, no less -- lead to another blowout, or the will Packers finally bow-up against a conference favorite?

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 6, Oct. 18, 4:25 P.M. ET (FOX)

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have only shared the same field twice before in their careers, a shame for two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Could their third matchup be the final time? It could also be the last time Rodgers faces Brady in a Packers jersey after Green Bay drafted Jordan Love as the heir apparent. Sure, both signal-callers are older, but when on each can dice up defenses as well as any in history. Rodgers still flashed greatness at times last year, but does he have enough weapons to carry the Packers against a team like Tampa, who on paper looks loaded on offense? More than a month into the season, the Bucs' offense should be kicking into gear at this stage, with Brady building chemistry with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin while Rob Gronkowski works back into shape.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers, Week 4, Oct. 5, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Packers' out-of-division home slate leaves a lot to be desired in 2020, but this prime-time matchup at Lambeau Field with the Falcons could be an early-season pivot point for one or both teams. Each year we see teams get off to either hot or wonky starts. Coming off a tough game in New Orleans, Week 4 could mark critical contest to the Packers to retain supremacy in the NFC North. Likewise, the Falcons have started seasons slow of late, and with Dan Quinn returning, a trip to Lambeau will be key for his future in ATL. Atlanta also brings with it firepower in Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan and newly signed Todd Gurley to put on a show against Rodgers in prime time. If Green Bay escapes the first quarter of the season out in front, the back-end of the slate could set up nicely for another playoff run.

Check out the full Packers schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 11 -- BYE

Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 5 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 vs. Chicago Bears*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 or 20 vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 2 vs. Tennessee Titans*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change