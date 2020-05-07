2020 NFL schedule: Three Vikings games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Minnesota Vikings fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, Wee 16, Dec. 25 (Fri), 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Merry Christmas! Perhaps you aren't interested in thinking about Kris Kringle yet, but spending Christmas in New Orleans sounds like an ideal plan for any Minnesota fan looking to travel for the holidays. This Christmas Day contest pits two playoff teams who battled down to the wire last postseason, with Kirk Cousins guiding the game-winning drive in overtime. The Vikings have Drew Brees' number, beating the future Hall of Famer two of the past three postseasons. With both squads reloading for another playoff run, this late-season matchup could have massive implications on the postseason pecking order, especially if one is vying for the only bye.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, Week 1, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Division rivals kicking off the season pitted against one another is always circle-worthy. With the Packers and Vikings sitting as potentially the top two teams in the NFC North, getting out to a one-game lead after the opening weekend will be crucial for both franchises. The Vikings watched a host of defensive players leave this offseason, particularly in the secondary. How coach Mike Zimmer reworks his defense will have a huge influence on where Minnesota ends up this season. Facing Aaron Rodgers early in the season could be beneficial, especially if the offseason program is wiped out. The flipside of that coin is Zimmer's young secondary, particularly first-round corner Jeff Gladney, needing to swim in the deep end from the jump against a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, Week 5, Oct. 11, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

You could make an argument for the Week 11 home matchup against the star-studded Dallas Cowboys as a good one for locals to gobble up tickets. Still, the potentially brutal early-season slate for Minnesota makes the trip to Seattle key for the Vikings' playoff hopes. Four of Minnesota's first five matchups are against 2019 playoff teams -- the fifth squad, Indianapolis Colts, could be among the best in the AFC in 2020. It's a rough way for Zimmer's team to open the year. Visits to Seattle are always tough, but playing in prime-time against Russell Wilson makes life even more difficult for guests. Cousins and Co. couldn't fend off Wilson in prime time last year down the stretch. An early-season matchup this time should play just as big a role in how the season unfolds in 2020. Back-to-back road games at Houston and Seattle in Weeks 4-5, will provide a keen outlook into how the season could unfold for Minnesota. Get into an early hole, and it could be hard to dig out of for the Vikes.

Check out the full Vikings schedule below:

Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 -- BYE

Nov. 1 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 16 at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 22 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 20 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 25 at New Orleans Saints (Christmas), 4:30 p.m., (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Jan. 3 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change