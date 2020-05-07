2020 NFL schedule: Three Lions games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Detroit Lions fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Lions vs. Houston Texans, Week 12, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving, 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

How does a side of Deshaun Watson with your Turkey Day feast sound? The Lions' annual Thanksgiving game finally goes out of the division for the first time in five years, giving the early slot to Watson and Co. In the only national-audience game scheduled before the season, the Lions have a chance to show off against a 2019 playoff team. The DeAndre Hopkins trade takes some sizzle off the Texans heading into the season, but Watson is a player who can raise all boats. The Lions' revamped defense focused on adding pieces to the secondary, including No. 3 overall pick Jeffrey Okudah. How Matt Patricia's defense performs up to Thanksgiving and beyond will decide if the coach makes it through the season with his job. Lions fans will remember the last time Houston visited Detroit for Thanksgiving. It was the day former coach Jim Schwartz angrily threw a challenge flag on an awful touchdown call negating a potential overturn review, which ultimately helped get the rule changed in later seasons. It was a classic Lions loss.

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 16, TBD (TBD)

This late-season bout could be the last time for fans in Michigan to see former Wolverine Tom Brady live playing in The Mitten. If Matthew Stafford performs as well as he did pre-back-injury last season, the Lions could be a feisty squad heading into December and be part of the discussion for one of the playoff slots. In a perfect world, this matchup could sport Brady and Stafford going up and down the field with aplomb picking apart the opposing defenses. That the NFL kept the flex option open for this game late in the season suggests schedule makers believe it's possible the Lions could be frisky enough to warrant a late-season national audience game against Brady.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, Week 2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit still feels robbed of a victory in Green Bay last season after two called hands-to-the-face penalties on Trey Flowers. The Lions will get a chance at revenge early in the season, albeit this time not in prime time. Detroit also almost beat the Packers in Week 17 despite David Blough working under center. With Matthew Stafford returning healthy in 2020, the Lions have a chance to bounce back. The first two weeks will be pivotal if Detroit is to make any noise in the NFC North. After opening up at home against Chicago, they travel to Green Bay. Playing in Wisconsin early in the season is always better for Detroit than December bouts. Whether Patricia's revamped secondary, sans Darius Slay, can hold down Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, in Week 2, could tell the story of how the Lions season will go, and whether the coach can survive another year with the job.

Check out the full Lions schedule below:

Sept. 13 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m (FOX)

Sept. 20 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m (FOX)

Sept. 27 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 8 -- BYE

Oct. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 26 vs. Houston Texans (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 or 20 at Tennessee Titans, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 or 27 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change