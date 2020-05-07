2020 NFL schedule: Three Bears games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Chicago Bears fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears, Week 5, Oct. 8 Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Khalil Mack hunting Tom Brady in prime time at Soldier Field in a weeknight matchup? Yes, please. One of a great slate of TNF games this season, pitting the stout Bears defense against a dynamic Bucs offense led by Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and unretired Rob Gronkowski has the potential to be one to the best stylistic matchups of the early season. While questions remain on the offensive side of the ball for Chicago, the defense should remain one of the top-tier in the NFL, with Mack and Robert Quinn keying a pass rush that should get after Brady. The biggest question for the Bucs' offense is whether the offensive line can protect the immobile Brady. The prime-time bout for the Bears' ferocious pass rush should give us a good answer early in the season.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, Week 7, Oct. 26, Monday Night Football 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Last year's loss in L.A. could be viewed as the moment the Bears decided to move on from Mitchell Trubisky. Unless he beats out Nick Foles or injury strikes, Chicago is likely to have a different signal-caller under center in the primetime -rematch in 2020. Both the Bears and Rams are in flux and sit as teams who could battle on the periphery for one of the final postseason spots, making this midseason tilt potentially vital for both. The Bears have the defensive personnel to annually make life difficult for Jared Goff and Sean McVay. If Chicago's offense can catch up in 2020, perhaps the outcome will be different this time around. Also, there could be the #RevengeGame factor for Foles facing a Rams franchise that caused him to contemplate retirement once upon a time.

Green Bay Packers, at Chicago Bears, Week 17, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Bears fans circle every Packers game each year regardless of the timing or greater implications. Chicago-Green Bay is an annual must-see slug-fest. When the matchup falls on the final day of the season, the potential for massive repercussions for the loser skyrockets -- as does the bragging rights for the winner. Whether both are battling for a playoff spot or to knock the other down a peg or two in postseason rankings, there is always something to play for in these division battles. Add in the element that Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay appears to be waning, and the hated rivals should have plenty of juice for a battle to kick off 2021.

Check out the full Bears schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Oct. 18 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 26 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 22 -- BYE

Nov. 29 at Green Bay Packers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 6 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 20 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change