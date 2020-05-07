2020 NFL schedule: Three Cowboys games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Dallas Cowboys fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, Week 15, Dec. 20, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

It's been two years since this famed NFC rivalry last shared the field and what a matchup it's shaping up to be in 2020. The Cowboys and 49ers were at the forefront of most offensive categories last year, and historically this matchup isn't afraid to put up points, let alone pull punches. As it stands today, the Cowboys edge the 49ers with a 18-17-1 all-time record (playoffs included) and Dallas has won four of the last five regular-season meetings. However, the Cowboys have yet to get a win over the Niners at AT&T Stadium and surely Jerry Jones is well-aware of what takes place in his world. The task of maintaining a winning all-time record over the 49ers wonât be easy for the Cowboys, who usher in a new head coach in Mike McCarthy. Winning this one would earn him major points with the Cowboys owner and their fans, which can evidently go a long way.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys, Week 8, Nov. 8, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Another classic NFL rivalry presents itself in Jerry World this year and there's nothing comparable to the nostalgic feeling when these two franchises clash. The Cowboys have had the upper hand in recent meetings, edging the last two games by one score, but the more recent squabble in 2016 was a watershed moment for the current Dallas club. Dak Prescott was enjoying an eye-opening rookie season until things shifted into another gear when he led the Cowboys into Pittsburgh for a captivating back-and-forth win. Ezekiel Elliot had himself a night too, and it was an overall performance from the Cowboys that stood out in what ended up being a 13-win season. As it stands today, the Cowboys have a 17-15 record against the Steelers all-time.

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, Week 13, Dec. 3, Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

The Cowboys have an interesting road schedule with stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Minnesota, but thereâs a great challenge in Baltimore the Cowboys may be well-equipped for. Containing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be a stiff test for a defense that underperformed last year, but linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch have the sideline-to-sideline capabilities to contain the dynamic threat. On the other side of the ball lies another intriguing matchup with Cowboys receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb facing one of the most talented secondaries in the NFL. It would be a huge accomplishment if the Cowboys can top the Ravens in Baltimore, and the first win of its kind for the franchise. Historically, the Cowboys have struggled against the Ravens since their inception with a 1-4 record, and youâd have to go back to 1981 to find the last Dallas victory in Baltimore when they beat the Colts.

Check out the full Cowboys schedule below:

Sept. 13 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 20 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 19 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 25 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 8 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 -- BYE

Nov. 22 at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. FOX

Nov. 26 vs. Washington Redskins (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 3 at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 20 vs. San Francisco 49ers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change