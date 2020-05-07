2020 NFL schedule: Three Colts games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Indianapolis Colts fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts, Week 9, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Colts made significant upgrades at quarterback and the defensive front with the additions of Philip Rivers and DeForest Buckner. They also added some key pieces in the draft. Former USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr. gives Rivers the big target he loves to throw to and Jonathan Taylor gives the Colts running attack a one-two punch with Marlon Mack. The Colts will see how much they have improved when facing off against the Ravens, a top contender for the AFC crown. The Ravens boasted the No. 1 rushing attack a year ago and a top 5 defense. Their run game and defense should be even better this year with the draft addition of J.K. Dobbins and the free-agent addition of Calais Campbell. Many questions will be answered in this game. How much did the Colts defensive front improve? Is Rivers the missing piece for this team? Are the Colts also a top AFC contender? These questions and many more will be answered in this top AFC clash.

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, Week 11, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. (FOX)

From an individual standpoint there is not a bigger game for Philip Rivers than when he faces future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Rivers is one of the most consistent, durable and effective quarterbacks in the league. However, he rarely gets mentioned in the "best quarterbacks in the NFL" discussion like his counterpart Rodgers. This game is a chance for Rivers to continue to prove that he belongs in that discussion. If the Colts rushing attack gets going early against a Packers run defense that ranked in the bottom half of the league last season, Rivers should have a lot of success throwing off of the play action. A win for the Colts over the Packers could show that Indy is a serious Super Bowl contenders and that the 38-year-old Rivers still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Week 10, Nov. 12, Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

This game could be one that decides who takes the AFC South crown. The Titans proved that they are a team to beat in the division with their impressive playoff run last season. What better way for the Colts to show that they should be at the top of the division than by winning this matchup on the road? This will not be any easy task for Indy. The Titans' No. 3 rushing attack from last season will test the Colts defense early and often. Will the addition of DeForest Buckner be displayed in this matchup? Colts head coach Frank Reich sure hopes so, considering Titans running back Derrick Henry averaged 115 yards per game (5.6 yards per carry) against the Colts last season. If the Colts can shut down the Titans' run game, owner Jim Irsay may very well hoist another AFC South title banner in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Check out the full Colts schedule below:

Sept. 13 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 -- BYE

Nov. 1 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 12 at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 22 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 vs. Houston Texans, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change