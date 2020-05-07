2020 NFL schedule: Three Dolphins games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Dolphins fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, Week 13, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Although we're holding out hope for a showdown between rookie quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and the Bengals' Joe Burrow, that won't be the crux for a potential barn-burner. These two teams played last year in Miami in an overtime thriller with 73 combined points and nearly 800 passing yards. After squandering a big lead, the Dolphins won on a walk-off field goal with three minutes left in OT. At that time, it was foreseen as a position battle for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, but thanks to the rookie head coach Brian Flores, tanking wasn't an option for his Dolphins. Besides, it all ended up working out for the Fins, who selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick, and topping Burrow and the Bengals this year would be a satisfying harbinger that the Dolphins' rebuild maintains its smooth transition.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, Week 1, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Flores enters his second year as Dolphins head coach with a young roster that is buying into his competitive philosophy. The Dolphins had their struggles early last year but improved through December and spoiled the Patriots' regular-season finale in New England, which resulted in the Pats missing out on a first-round bye. Flores, a Bill Belichick understudy, brought in Ex-Patriot linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts this offseason to help fortify a young defense and they will surely look forward to besting their old squad in the season opener. The Dolphins' biggest free-agent signings in cornerback Byron Jones and edge rusher Shaq Lawson will only help their cause. In the first year of this post-Tom Brady era in the AFC East, division rivals will be gunning for the Patriots, and with the Dolphins being the beneficiary of an easier road schedule compared to their contemporaries, getting another win in Foxborough could make for a surprising year in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins, Week 14, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Chiefs' return to Miami will be laden with recent memories of their Super Bowl LIV win at Hard Rock Stadium last February, and there will be no better feeling for Dolphins fans if they spoil that party. That said, a win like this won't come easy for the Dolphins, who have yet to see Mahomes in the flesh. Certainly this test will be a nice gauge of where this Dolphins defense is at after its overhaul the past two years. Even putting up a fight against a team like this will suffice for a Dolphins fan base that sets its sights on a new era.

Check out the full Dolphins schedule below:

Sept. 13 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22 -- BYE

Nov. 29 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 20 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 or 27 at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change