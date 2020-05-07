2020 NFL schedule: Three Jets games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Jets fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, Week 16, Dec. 26 or 27, TBD (TBD)

Sam Darnold needs this last-season game. Twice now since taking over as Jets QB, Baker Mayfield and the Browns have been a dark cloud hovering over Darnold and the Jets. The first matchup came in their rookie year when the Jets collapsed an early lead and Darnold felt the brunt of perhaps his worst game as a pro. Then their Monday Night Football rematch last year was marred by an awkward infographic explaining Darnold's absence, and it ended in an absolute blowout that featured the Jets' third-string QB. Jets-Browns has basically been a chaotic mess since the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft have locked horns, and we might as well embrace the madness.

New England Patriots at New York Jets, Week 9, Nov. 9, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Seeing the Patriots come into MetLife without Tom Brady will be a sight for the sore eyes of many Jets fans, but the hooded emperor Bill Belichick will still be looking to crash that party and maintain his dominance over Gang Green. The Patriots are currently riding a nine-game win streak against the Jets and head coach Adam Gase will be pressured into breaking that bad habit in this prime-time clash. Along with everyone else in the AFC East this year, hope springs eternal for the Jets, because if now isn't the time to start beating the Patriots -- when will it ever be?

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers, Week 6, Oct. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

The road schedule for any AFC East team will be brutal to say the least. For the Jets, three West Coast trips and another in K.C. against the defending Super Bowl champs offer a challenging season ahead. But facing the Chargers presents a real test for the Jets' reclamation project this offseason. Guard Greg Van Roten, center Connor McGovern and tackle George Fant are worthy investments for an offensive line that struggled mightily in 2019, and the Jets also added tackle Mekhi Bechton with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. With Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and Derwin James itching to make plays for a talented Chargers defense, Sam Darnold will need help in order to make at least one of his two L.A. homecomings a successful one. This matchup will be a good barometer of where the Jets are at in that all-important process of protecting a franchise QB.

Check out the full Jets schedule below:

Sept. 13 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 1 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 9 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 15 at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22 -- BYE

Nov. 29 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 at Los Angeles Rams, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 or 27 vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change