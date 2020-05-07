2020 NFL schedule: Three Browns games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Cleveland Browns fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, Week 1, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Ravens lost just two regular-season games in 2019, and one came via a blowout at home against the then-upstart Browns. Cleveland ran roughshod over Baltimore in the Ravens' home, forcing two turnovers and pulling away at the end on the strength of Nick Chubb's 165-yard, three-touchdown afternoon. The Ravens proceeded to sprint to the AFC North title and dominate the Browns in their meeting late in the season. Will the Ravens get revenge at home for last season's emphatic loss? Or can the Browns make it two wins in a row in the Charm City?

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6, Oct. 18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Last year's primetime meeting in Cleveland produced a resounding Browns win that was immediately overshadowed by a brawl at the end of the game that resulted in an indefinite suspension for Myles Garrett and the loss of any positive momentum behind last year's Browns. The animosity between these two teams is very real. With Ben Roethlisberger likely back at the controls of Pittsburgh's offense against a Browns team led by a new regime, this one will undoubtedly be a spirited affair.

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, Week 5, Oct. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Their common threads may have frayed since they last met, but we shouldn't assume that just because John Dorsey is no longer at the helm of the Browns, these Colts suddenly forgot how joint practices went last summer. Cleveland and Indianapolis went toe-to-toe on Day 1 in Westfield, Indiana, but Day 2 saw the Browns exerting their will on the Colts and also not pulling any punches. Fights broke out often on the second and final day, and the preseason contest that followed seemed like more of a chore than anything. This will be their first meeting since then, and some of those Browns and Colts still remain. Let's see if a fiery veteran addition under center in Indy spices things up even more.

Check out the full Browns schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 13 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sept. 27 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., (FOX)

Oct. 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 -- BYE

Nov. 15 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 or 27 at New York Jets, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelres, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change