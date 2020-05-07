2020 NFL schedule: Three Titans games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Tennessee Titans fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, Week 11, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

In January's Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Titans went into Baltimore and shocked the Ravens with a resounding 28-12 victory. Behind bruising back Derrick Henry's 195 rushing yards, they accomplished what most other teams couldn't, holding Lamar Jackson to just one touchdown while intercepting the young QB twice. Can Tennessee control the ground game and emerge victorious again this season? Baltimore is once again expected to be a top AFC contender, and you can bet the Ravens will be looking to make a statement against the team that ended their 2019 season.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, Week 16, Dec. 22, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be squaring off against his former offensive coordinator and current Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur spent the 2018 season in Nashville, calling plays for the Titans' 25th-ranked offense. In his first season in Green Bay, LaFleur helped lead the Packers to a 13-3 regular-season record before falling to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Vrabel's squad also made it to the conference title game last season, falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs. With Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry returning to the Titans, this game should be a late-season test for two of the league's top teams.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Week 10, Nov. 12, Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Last season was proof enough that the Colts had fallen behind foes Tennessee and Houston in the division and it wasn't changing unless they were able to add offensive firepower to match weapons like Derrick Henry and a perfect quarterback fit like Ryan Tannehill with the Titans. The Colts hope to have found their QB in Philip Rivers and added offensive firepower through the draft, namely second-round picks Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathon Taylor. Package those with Marlon Mack, TY Hilton and Rivers and the Colts look to have quickly ascended back into the discussion as a playoff contender. This matchup will be crucial in deciding the champion of the competitive AFC South, a division that was separated by just four games from first to last in the 2019 season.

Check out the full Titans schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 14 at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 20 vs. Jacksonville jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 -- BYE

Nov. 1 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 22 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 vs. Detroit Lions, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 at Green Bay Packers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Jan. 3 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change