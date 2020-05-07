Free-agent QB Joe Flacco underwent neck procedure

Joe Flacco's career reached a significant point last season when his neck injury forced him onto injured reserve after just eight games with the Denver Broncos.

That same injury is still a hurdle for Flacco to clear before he can play football again. Flacco underwent a 45-minute disc repair in early April, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. The timeline for Flacco to be cleared is late August to mid-September, Pelissero added. ESPN first reported the news.

Such a timetable would place Flacco in consideration for a backup gig with a needy team, but not before then. With most teams in solid shape at the position right now and camp still months away, the former Ravens Super Bowl MVP isn't exactly a sought-after commodity at this moment.

That could change near the start of the season because of unfortunate-but-possible injuries. Flacco, of course, would also need to be cleared before landing with a team.

For now, most of his energy is likely dedicated to healing and rehabbing his neck. We'll see if he lands a job come fall.