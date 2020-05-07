Police: Ravens' Earl Thomas victim of burglary, intent to assault

Ravens safety Earl Thomas was the victim of burglary and intent to commit aggravated assault during an April 13 incident, according to an Austin, Texas police report obtained by NFL Media.

According to the police report, three women, including Earl's wife, Nina, were arrested on charges of burglary of a residence after Austin police responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. on April 13. Nina, listed in the police report as Nina Teresa Baham-Heisser, was also charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas and his brother, Seth, were identified as victims.

"We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning," the Ravens said Thursday morning, per a team spokesman.

Before TMZ initially reported the incident Wednesday night, Thomas said in an Instagram video that the outlet was about to report on an "altercation that happened with me and Nina."

"So I just wanted to get ahead of it. I mean, it's really not anybody's business," Thomas said. "It's pissing me off that it got out but it's the world we live in today. Instead of talking about it, just keep us in y'all's prayers. Stuff like this happens, bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes it don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We're back talking. I'm seeing my kids so just keep us in your prayers."

A three-time first-team All-Pro and Texas native, Thomas joined the Ravens in 2019 after nine seasons with the Seahawks. Thomas, who turned 31 Thursday, started 15 games last year, recording two picks, two sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defensed. He signed a four-year deal with the organization last March.