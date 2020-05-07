RB Devontae Booker agrees to terms with Raiders

Devontae Booker is getting another shot to carry the football in the AFC West.

The former Broncos running back has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The news was first reported by ABC 10 in Sacramento.

Booker's best NFL season was his first (2016), in which he rushed 174 times for 612 yards and four touchdowns. He's yet to take the next step in what was once a promising career, though, appearing in all but three games over the next three seasons and failing to break 500 combined rushing yards in that span.

With 105 career receptions and 872 receiving yards, Booker could continue to develop his pass-catching game with the Raiders. He'll have to compete with third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr., who racked up 1,816 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in his final college season at Kentucky, and returning veteran Jalen Richard for a spot behind 2019 rookie standout Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas' backfield.