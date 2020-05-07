Donovan Smith looking forward to Bucs' national stage

Tom Brady's arrival instantly changed the outlook for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and more so than we might have thought.

Sure, Brady's move to Florida made the Bucs instant contenders and reshaped their window of legitimacy. But it also might have additional effects we haven't yet discussed.

For one, the fans should finally turn out in Tampa.

"They're coming into Ray-Jay and it's not going to be the same, you feel me?" veteran tackle Donovan Smith told the team's official site. "I feel like we're going to pack out the stadium and it's not going to be an away game for us at home. We're packing it in."

An away game at home scenario is usually reserved for teams like the Chargers, but an average Sunday in a typical season in the last decade in Tampa would provide one with a similar scenario. Without a lack of legitimate reason for encouragement, Bucs fans didn't quite fill out Raymond James Stadium.

That will be different now, as Smith said, and it's also going to be different for those watching at home. With the Buccaneers spending the majority of every season on regional Sunday broadcasts, they'll have a new brush with a national audience this year. Thursday's schedule release figures to put the Buccaneers in prime-time slots at least a few times, which Smith hopes will bring exposure to Buccaneers who aren't wearing No. 12, too.

"It will be great for a lot of guys," Smith said of a likely increase in primetime contests. "Lavonte (David), I feel like he gets snubbed on a lot of accolades throughout the league. To see a guy work as hard as he is, as smart as he is, to lead the way he does -- it pains me to not see him get what he deserves. It's just going to be a great opportunity for a lot of guys -- young guys, older guys like myself -- to get out there and show the world what we have."

We'll find out just how many opportunities Smith's Bucs will get Thursday night.