Roundup: Cowboys sign ex-Chiefs OL Cameron Erving

From the Super Bowl champs to the Lone Star State goes former first-round pick Cameron Erving.

The offensive lineman signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. The team later confirmed it.

Erving's three-year run in Kansas City came to an end after helping the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, as he played in 13 games last year with eight starts (he had just one postseason snap, though it was in the Super Bowl).

Erving, who has played guard, tackle and center, played his first two years with the Browns after they used the No. 19 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to select him. Erving will now presumably provide depth across the line for the Cowboys.

Here are other transactions from Wednesday:

» The New England Patriots have signed second-round pick Josh Uche, a linebacker out of Michigan, to his rookie four-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

» The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed three of their 2020 NFL Draft selections: third-round defensive tackle Justin Madubuike out of Texas A&M, fourth-round guard Ben Bredeson out of Michigan and sixth-round wide receiver James Proche.

» The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed 11-year veteran offensive lineman Sam Young along with linebacker Justin Phillips.

» The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed their fourth-round pick, guard Solomon Kindley.