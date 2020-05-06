SoFi Stadium's new double-sided video board is so cool

You're not seeing double. That's just the innovative video display at the new home of the Rams and Chargers.

Behold the SoFi Stadium's new video screen -- a one-of-a-kind double-sided 4K LED behemoth that will soon wrap around the venue's roof.

It weighs 2.2 million pounds. It stretches the length of a football field and its end zones. It features a 80 million pixel display and 260 speakers. And it looks amazing.

The Oculus inside SoFi Stadium is almost done and is being tested ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (via edgarcia0880/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zEj1DJ5b01 â Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 30, 2020

No NFL stadium has a video board like the this one. Every seat at SoFi will be able to view crisp 4K video once it is suspended from the venue's roof.

That will be a treat for NFL fans alike -- plus fans of college football, wrestling, and the Olympics when the Summer Games come in 2028.

"We're trying to create a better guest experience, a better fan experience," SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's chief technology officer Scarpi Hedinsson told the team's official website. "How do we create content? How do we give our guests the best possible show when they come to Hollywood Park? This is a big breakthrough."