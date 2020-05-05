Giants claim ex-Cowboys QB Cooper Rush off waivers

Cooper Rush and Jason Garrett have reunited in New York.

The Giants announced they have claimed the backup quarterback off waivers. The move comes one day after he was cut by the Cowboys to make room for Andy Dalton.

Rush entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. The Central Michigan product worked his way up to No. 2 in Dallas with Garrett, now the Giants' offensive coordinator, as his head coach. He attempted just three passes behind Dak Prescott, none of which came in the past two seasons.

The Giants' QB room also includes Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney and Case Cookus, a UDFA they signed last week, behind returning starter Daniel Jones.