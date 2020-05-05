Brian Dawkins gives virtual pump-up speech to teachers

Brian Dawkins has another Pennsylvania-based team to motivate.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety and Eagles legend surprised Pennypack Elementary School (Pa.) teachers with a pep talk on their video chat, according to video obtained by NBC 10 Philadelphia.

School principal Brea D'Angelo recruited Dawk to speak to kick off Teacher Appreciation Week. Then, she introduced him like he was coming out of the tunnel at the old Vet.

While hosting a virtual @Eagles pep rally during a Zoom meeting, a group of local teachers received a special surprise from Birds legend @BrianDawkins. @DPommellsNBCS of @NBCSPhilly has the story: https://t.co/QWhCia46Wa pic.twitter.com/msRKzoBKhQ â NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 3, 2020

Dawkins was a master motivator during his nine Pro Bowl seasons. His alter ego -- "Weapon X" -- delivered pregame sermons that were unparalleled in their intensity.

Watch this fiery pregame speeh and try not to run through a brick wall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:26am PST

These educators received far fewer helmet slaps and headbutts than usual from a subdued Dawkins. His message was just as heartfelt here as it was during No. 20's playing career, though.

That message: Education doesn't stop in a pandemic. And teachers like the ones at Pennypack Elementary are always essential.

"There are many of us who aren't seen as necessities, but you guys are," Dawkins told the teachers. "Your passion, your energy. To continue to pour that into our youth and future leaders (is crucial)."