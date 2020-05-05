Jacksonville Jaguars sign veteran DE Aaron Lynch

Aaron Lynch is heading south.

The veteran defensive end has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Tuesday.

Lynch spent his last two seasons in Chicago, where he appeared in 29 games (three starts) while playing on a pair of one-year deals. The defensive end recorded five sacks, 22 tackles, three passes defended and one interception in that span, during which he spent the majority of his time as a rotational defender.

A former fifth-round pick of the 49ers, Lynch has recorded 20 sacks and 105 tackles over six NFL seasons. He'll add edge depth to a Jaguars team that has seen plenty of change at the position this offseason and could see more with a potential trade of Yannick Ngakoue.

Elsewhere in transactional news Tuesday:

» The Chargers announced Tuesday they have hired Pep Hamilton as the team's quarterbacks coach. Hamilton saw his stock surge earlier in the spring thanks to his positive performance as head coach of the XFL's D.C. Defenders in the first few weeks of the short-lived league's season.

» The Jets are signing ageless wonder Frank Gore to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The 15-year veteran has rushed for 15,347 yards and 79 touchdowns in his career.