'Schedule Release '20' to Air Thursday on NFL Network

The 2020 NFL Schedule, Powered by AWS, will be released on NFL Network, the NFL app and NFL.com Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '20 Presented by Verizon on Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET, a three-hour show which breaks down the upcoming 2020 NFL regular season schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

Along with insight from NFL Network hosts and analysts, Schedule Release '20 will include interviews from the homes of NFL head coaches, general managers and other guests. Full production details on Schedule Release '20 will be issued as soon as they are confirmed.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The NFL app and NFL.com will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all 256 regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

The NFL family surpassed $100 million in contributions to COVID relief efforts two weeks ago during the Draft-A-Thon and the fundraising continues through this week's schedule release. Fans may continue to contribute if they are able, by visiting NFL.com/relief to support six nonprofit organizations serving those most in need across the nation.