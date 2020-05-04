Meet the UDFA QB who just got a $279 signing bonus

The 49ers emptied their alotted funds to give undrafted rookie quarterback Broc Rutter a signing bonus.

He took home a grand total of -- wait for it -- $279.

That $279 represents the small surplus the Niners found after reviewing their UDFA budget, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. General manager John Lynch and staff decided to gift it all to Rutter, the all-time passing yardage leader from Division III, as a delayed signing bonus.

The #49ers had spent all but $279 of their undrafted rookie bonus pool last weekend ... so they gave Division III QB Broc Rutter an unexpected welcome to the NFL gift. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EPpT0sS3nD â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2020

Agent Mike McCartney told Pelissero that Rutter's $279 bonus "might be the smallest ever." He even recommended his client frame the 49ers' check for posterity.

But that framed check could end up as a collector's item one day. Rutter threw for 8,118 yards, 86 touchdowns and just eight interceptions over his final two years at North Central College (Illinois). Last year, he won the Gagliardi Trophy as D-III's best overall player.

There's more than $279 of potential here. The reigning NFC Champions just couldn't offer any more than that.