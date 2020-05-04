Infamous ‘Fail Mary’ game to re-air tonight on ESPN

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the clip of this game's conclusion has to be good for at least one hundred thousand.

It was definitely good enough for well beyond that amount of views on YouTube. And, after tonight's re-air of the infamous "Fail Mary" game on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, there's a good chance that number could spike.

Let's set the scene, shall we?

The day was September 24, 2012. The location? CenturyLink Field. The combatants? Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers versus a rookie Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Normally, this game's officials wouldn't have received much pre-game attention beyond their name being featured on a lower third. However, thanks to the ongoing referee lockout, which began that summer as a result of a labor dispute between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association, these weren't normal circumstances.

The replacement refs had made quite a name for themselves coming into the game with the number of officiating errors made to start the season. The Packers and Seahawks' Monday Night Football showdown was the culmination of what had been a very rocky first three weeks.

Referee drama aside, Rodgers found himself matched up for the first time against the burgeoning "Legion of Boom." Wilson, Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle offense were tasked with game-planning for A.J. Hawk, Clay Matthews, Charles Woodson and Co. sans the injured Doug Baldwin.

In hindsight, this contest had no business being as memorable as it would end up being considering the fact that these two promising teams combined for just 19 points until the final eight seconds of regulation. But what a final eight seconds it ended up being.

Like the "Butt Fumble," which occurred almost exactly two months after this night funny enough, the "Fail Mary" immediately evokes a strong reaction. Be sure to tune in tonight to see the controversial play that led to the end of the ref lockout two days later.