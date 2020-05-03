Kenyan Drake doesn't see tag as 'slap in the face'

Kenyan Drake found new life and fortune in the desert.

Following his trade from the Dolphins to the Cardinals, Drake produced from the onset.

Now he's looking for a long-term contract, but the franchise tag -- which the Cardinals placed on him March 16 -- is fine for now and hardly a negative in his eyes.

"With them tagging me, it wasn't really a slap in the face or anything," Drake said Friday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, via the team website. "They wanted to get a gauge on my market and everything happened how it did. With me signing the tag, it put me in a pretty decent position from a financial standpoint, especially amongst my fellow running backs. I'm fortunate they saw in me what I see in myself, and hopefully we can continue to work on a long-term deal in the future."

The immediate future -- unknown as it may be due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- is one of excitement for Drake.

Looking to prove his worth when it comes to a long-term pact, Drake is RB1 for a Cardinals squad that has added some notable talent on both sides of the ball -- most significantly wideout DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

During the 2019 season, Drake had 817 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. However, all of those TDs and 643 of those yards came in eight games with the Cardinals after he produced just 174 yards in six Dolphins contests.

Indeed, the horizon was brighter once Drake arrived in Arizona and he sees it only getting more illuminated following those aforementioned additions -- along with others.

"A lot of great moves were made to put people in position and pieces to make sure everything was shored up," Drake said. "Moving forward, I'm excited about the direction we are going. I'm ready to see everyone in Arizona and get back on the field and get back to work."