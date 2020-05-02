Former Bears tight end Ryan Wetnight passes away at 49

Former Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Wetnight passed away Friday after battling cancer, the team announced. He was 49.

Wetnight played eight seasons in the NFL, including his first seven with the Bears (1993-99). He caught 175 passes for 1,542 yards and nine touchdowns. The former undrafted free agent out of Stanford spent the 2000 campaign with the Green Bay Packers.

Per the Bears' team site, Wetnight had been diagnosed with an inoperable tumor in his stomach last September. He was initially treated for gastric cancer in 2018 and then briefly declared cancer free.

Wetnight is survived by his wife, Stacey, and their sons, Scott, 15, and Zach, 13.

"Ryan fought his heart out to the very end and left his children with many valuable lessons!" Stacey wrote on Facebook. "His legacy will live on in them and all the other young men he touched through coaching! ... We are so beyond blessed by the love, support and prayers we have received over the last 2 1/2 years. God bless you all! Rest In Peace my love. We love you and miss you already and will see you again one day!"