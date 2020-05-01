Jaguars decline option for RB Leonard Fournette

The handwriting is on the wall for Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Jaguars are declining the fifth-year option on Fournette, meaning the 2020 season is a contract year for the three-year veteran.

Fournette, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft, has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and Friday's news indicates his time in Jacksonville is ticking.

In three seasons as a Jaguar, Fournette has rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns while also accumulating over 1,000 yards through the air. An injury-plagued sophomore season halted what was a promising start for Fournette coming off a stellar rookie campaign.

Even with questions of his work ethic and commitment to the Jaguars after two years, Fournette had a productive year in 2019 and proved otherwise. Yet, with the Jaguars rethinking their roster and trading away the likes of Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Nick Foles and Calais Campbell within the past year, Fournette's exit has been inevitable.

In related news on Friday, the team added pass-catching RB Chris Thompson to their backfield.