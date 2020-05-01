Roundup: Jags sign Chris Thompson to 1-year deal

The Jaguars are making a necessary addition to their backfield.

Jacksonville is signing running back Chris Thompson to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Thompson's best season came in 2017, when he tallied over 800 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns with the Redskins. A broken leg and uncertainty associated with it have hampered Thompson in recent seasons, and he's failed to play a full campaign since 2016.

Washington's addition of Peyton Barber eliminated the need to attempt to retain Thompson, who remained available on the free-agent market until Friday. Thompson is set to fill a pass-catching need for the Jaguars, who definitely were in the market for a second option at the position behind bruising back Leonard Fournette. Gardner Minshew will now have a new target out of the backfield as the Jaguars continue toward their goal of returning to contention.

Elsewhere in transactional news Friday:

» The San Francisco 49ers signed rookie free-agent RB Salvon Ahmed to a three-year contract. The 49ers also announced backup quarterback Nick Mullens has signed his one-year tender.

The team released recently retired left tackle Joe Staley with an injury settlement, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed. The team will sign him eventually and put him on the reserve/retired list.

» Former Cowboys and Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton cleared waivers, per Pelissero. He's now a free agent.

» The Chicago Bears signed veteran free-agent safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr. to a one-year contract, the team announced.

» The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed free-agent defensive lineman Treyvon Hester, a former seventh-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

» The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with free-agent defensive back Ibraheim Campbell, the team announced. Campbell, a five-year veteran, spent the past two seasons in Green Bay.

» The Baltimore Ravens announced two peculiar undrafted rookie free-agent additions. Cornerback Jeff Hector, of Redlands University, and fullback Bronson Rechsteiner -- son of former pro wrestler Rick Steiner -- out of Kennesaw State.

» The Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed kicker Elliott Fry waivers from the Panthers, per Pelissero. Now they have competition for Matt Gay.

» The New Orleans Saints have added seven-year veteran DE Margus Hunt to their defensive front, the team announced. Hunt spent the last three seasons in Indianapolis.