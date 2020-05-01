Former Bears TE Dion Sims retiring after six seasons

Dion Sims did not play in the NFL in 2019. He will not be playing football anymore.

The veteran tight end announced on Twitter he has decided to retire after six seasons.

The Michigan State product was taken by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He caught 91 passes for 888 yards and nine touchdowns for Miami and the Chicago Bears, where he played his final two seasons.

Chicago released Sims last February after he finished the 2018 campaign on injured reserve.