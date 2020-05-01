Dolphins trade defensive end Charles Harris to Falcons

If you thought the Dolphins were done trading away former first-round selections, Miami had one more surprise up its sleeve for you.

The Dolphins are trading former first-round pick Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Atlanta is sending Miami a 2021 seventh-round choice in the deal.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2017 draft, Harris has never lived up to the expectations of a first-round choice. The defensive end has appeared in 41 games, tallying just 3.5 sacks and 34 tackles.

As Pelissero tweeted, the Dolphins continue to move on from former first-rounders. The team released former Cowboys first-round choice Taco Charlton less than 24 hours before trading Harris to Atlanta.

The difference, though, is Miami is moving on from players who haven't produced. This isn't the same as trading away Minkah Fitzpatrick for a first-round choice or sending Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston for a package of assets.

Miami declined Harris' fifth-year option recently, and the trade north solidifies how the team viewed him after three seasons. We'll see if he can turn his career around in Atlanta in 2020.