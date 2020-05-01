FS1 to re-air Super Bowl XXXI, Favre's only SB win

Not since the storied days of Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr had the city of Green Bay laid eyes on a champion.

After years of not even coming within arm's reach of the Super Bowl, the Packers finally gave their fans a sight to behold. And they'll have the chance to witness it all over again tonight at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

In the first Super Bowl ever broadcasted on FOX, the 13-3 Packers, led by back-to-back MVP Brett Favre and Reggie White, were matched up against Drew Bledsoe, coach Bill Parcells and the 11-5 New England Patriots inside of the world-renowned Louisiana Superdome in front of a crowd of 72,301.

For Green Bay, a win meant bringing the franchise its first championship since Lombardi and Starr led the way to wins in Super Bowl I and II over 30 years prior. For New England, a win meant bringing home the first championship in franchise history.

In the midst of the best stretch of his career, a run that saw him become the only player to ever win three straight MVPs, Favre was up to his classic gunslinging ways, throwing two 50-plus yard touchdowns in the first half and running one in just before halftime.

Bledsoe steadied New England's offense but White (3.0 sacks) anchored the defense in such a way that it made it difficult for the Pats to hang with Favre and Co.

Couple Green Bay's offensive and defensive efforts with an all-time performance (and third-quarter TD return) from Desmond Howard, who made history as the first special teamer to be named MVP, and you have a true definition of what it means to win in all three phases.

For a game played long before social media, this one had plenty of moments that could've broken the internet. Witness them all at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.