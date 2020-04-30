Von Miller announces he's tested negative for COVID-19

Print
  • By Jelani Scott NFL.com
More Columns >

Two weeks after it was announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, Von Miller shared some good news on Thursday.

The Denver Broncos star pass rusher shared on Twitter that he received a "negative" test after being re-tested for the virus.

The Broncos quickly chimed in on the positive turn of events.

On April 17, the day after receiving the positive diagnosis, Miller said in a video statement on Twitter that he urges everyone to "stay safe, stay inside, practice social distancing and take this thing serious because it is definitely for real."

Print
300x100 Fantasy Playoff Challenge promo