Von Miller announces he's tested negative for COVID-19

Two weeks after it was announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, Von Miller shared some good news on Thursday.

The Denver Broncos star pass rusher shared on Twitter that he received a "negative" test after being re-tested for the virus.

The Broncos quickly chimed in on the positive turn of events.

On April 17, the day after receiving the positive diagnosis, Miller said in a video statement on Twitter that he urges everyone to "stay safe, stay inside, practice social distancing and take this thing serious because it is definitely for real."