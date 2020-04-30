NFL's May meeting will now be held virtually

  • By Lakisha Wesseling
While several teams conduct their offseason program virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it comes as no surprise that the NFL has made changes to its Spring League Meeting.

The meeting, originally scheduled May 19-20 in the Los Angeles area, will now be held virtually, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported Thursday.

The NFL released the following statement:

"We continue to closely monitor the conditions relating to COVID-19, and, based on the latest medical and public health information, believe that changing to a virtual meeting is in everyone's best interests."

The changes come a week after the 2020 NFL Draft was conducted entirely remotely as team facilities remain closed in accordance with federal, state and local laws surrounding COVID-19.

The Annual League Meeting scheduled for March 29- April 1 was cancelled so rule changes and other football matters that were supposed to be discussed and voted upon then will now be done virtually at the May meeting.

