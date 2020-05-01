What if Andrew Luck had declared for the 2011 NFL Draft?

In January of 2011, Andrew Luck was the consensus top prospect. He shocked the NFL world before even entering the league by opting to return to Stanford for another season.

But what if he had turned pro instead? An NFL Network panel explored the possibility.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah asserts the Carolina Panthers would have chosen Luck over Cam Newton, who'd just won the Heisman and national title that winter. It's a premise the rest of the crew accepts. How things play out from there depends on one's perspective.

With Luck in Carolina and Newton presumably going No. 2 to the Denver Broncos, do those two teams still face off in Super Bowl 50 but with different franchise QBs? The Broncos, of course, wouldn't have Von Miller. He'd likely have gone to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 3 pick.

Dave Dameshek theorizes Peyton Manning, who was released by the Colts after sitting out the 2011 season, would have ended up in Seattle (although the 49ers were the runner-up for Manning's services in 2012). The ripple effect leads to Russell Wilson landing with the Eagles and Carson Wentz being drafted elsewhere in 2016.

Brian Baldinger contests the Colts wouldn't have cut Manning without Luck there for the taking. Moreover, Jeremiah believes the Redskins would have still traded up for Robert Griffin III, perhaps all the way up to the No. 1 pick. He mentions the Eagles as a possible suitor as well.

That all could have made for very different careers for Luck, Newton and RGIII, none of whom are currently NFL starters.