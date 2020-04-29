DDFP: Which division will be the most fun to watch?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP! The show starts off with Handsome Hank talking about how his Miami Dolphins won the Tua Tagovailoa sweepstakes and why Money's Los Angeles Chargers were comfortable with drafting Justin Herbert (4:50). Next, they kibitz about who is a threat to win the AFC besides the world champion Chiefs (14:28) and which division are they most excited to watch next season (38:16)? The guys round out the show discussing if Tom Brady would be selected first overall in an all-time draft (55:00) and Money reads some Eddie Spaghetti Tweets (1:03:32).

