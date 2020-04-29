NFL to provide eLearning for rookies, college student-athletes

The National Football League, in conjunction with Game Plan, announced today a customized eLearning curriculum for NFL rookies and collegiate student-athletes across the country. Combining interactive workshops with innovative tools, the content is designed to provide personal and professional skill-building opportunities that will benefit players during and after their playing experience.

"Throughout history, football has adjusted to each generation's communications and learning preferences," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "This platform meets student athletes and NFL players on the device of their choice and delivers curriculum and resources to assist them as they transition through their athletic and professional journey."

The Rookie Success Programming, administered to newly drafted and undrafted NFL rookies, is an onboarding platform that provides educational resources to aid in a successful transition to the NFL. In collaboration with each club, NFL Player Engagement staff will discuss available resources, programs and benefits, as well as player policies, financial education, social responsibility and working with the media.

Available to 130 Division I FBS college football programs across 10 conferences, the collegiate curriculum includes courses on maximizing campus resources, the football experience on and off the field, the importance of role models and mentorship, Combine preparation and the NFL scouting evaluation process. The courses are available and being administered to student-athletes by their institutionâs football and academic athletic administrator.

All eLearning courses will be available through Game Plan's app-based platform, which can be accessed by mobile device, tablet or desktop computer.

"We are so proud to work with the NFL to provide customized content for collegiate student-athletes and NFL rookies," said Vin McCaffrey, CEO of Game Plan. "Their efforts directly align with our mission to guide athletes throughout their journey, and we are excited to deliver a new, cutting edge educational tool to engage with them."

The eLearning courses, the latest enhancement to the NFL's College Outreach Program, provide college football programs with a year-round curriculum for continued education and growth. To learn more about this initiative, visit NFL College Outreach eLearning Program.