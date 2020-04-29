NFC West draft grades: Cardinals get bold; Seahawks Seahawk

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keep in mind that these grades are based on draft hauls alone -- picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC West.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Arizona Cardinals, Round 3, No. 72 overall

If this category were MOST FUN PICK, Arizona's initial selection of Isaiah Simmons would get the shine. At No. 8 overall, GM Steve Keim boldly eschewed three highly regarded prospects at offensive tackle -- the team's most glaring need -- in favor of the one-of-a-kind hybrid defender out of Clemson. Unquestionably thrilling in the moment, that decision could have really blown up in the Cardinals' face, by allowing opposing defenses to continue blowing up Kyler Murray's pocket. But then the draft fell in the Cards' favor, with Jones remaining on the board over the next 63 picks, until Arizona finally came on the clock for its second pick of the draft. (Remember, the Cardinals traded their second-round pick in the DeAndre Hopkins heist.) After four years as Houston's starting left tackle and a dominant showing at the Senior Bowl, Jones had received first-round buzz through much of the pre-draft process. So what was he doing sitting there on Friday night, ripe for the picking in Round 3? Kliff Kingsbury wondered the same thing. During an appearance this week on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the Cardinals' second-year head coach re-enacted a reconnaissance call with the University of Houston coaching staff to figure out why Jones was sliding. "We're calling saying, 'What's going on? Did he kill somebody last night? Is there something we don't know about? What's the issue?' " Kingsbury said. "They were kind of scratching their heads as well." Keim eventually made the pick, landing the No. 14 overall player on Pro Football Focus' big board in the 72nd draft slot.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Seattle Seahawks, Round 1, No. 27 overall

In the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, Seattle typically does one of two things with its first-round pick: 1) trade it; or 2) use it on a player you didn't see coming. In the year 2020, the Seahawks went the latter route. The selection of Brooks was surprising on multiple levels. First of all, with Russell Wilson squarely in his prime at age 31, Seattle should be in win-now mode. Is Brooks a win-now pick? Linebacker didn't appear to be anywhere near the Seahawks' most pressing needs -- not with Bobby Wagner locked in on a record-setting deal, K.J Wright still under contract for another season and 2019 third-rounder Cody Barton routinely fielding praise from Carroll (well, when he's not playing catch with the head coach's poor nose). Did Seattle make a first-round luxury pick at a time when the roster's rife with questions in the trenches? And then there's Brooks' skill set. Extremely fast and physical, Brooks plays downhill as a classic run-and-chase linebacker, creating violent collisions and racking up tackles in bunches. That was a first-round formula in the NFL draft for decades ... but not in 2020. In today's pass-happy league, high-value 'backers boast bona fide coverage chops. At least from what Brooks showed at Texas Tech, that's just not the 27th overall pick's game. Nope, that's the calling card of Patrick Queen -- the linebacker Baltimore pounced on at No. 28.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

Los Angeles Rams, Round 3, No. 104 overall

When it comes to playing safety in the modern NFL, versatility is king. And Burgess has it in spades. Just check out all of the places he lined up for the Utes in 2019, according to PFF:

Free safety: 133 snaps

Box: 285 snaps

Corner: 27 snaps

Slot corner: 272 snaps

Defensive line: 66 snaps

That's quite the spread. And it's the kind of positional flexibility that could allow the late third-rounder to make significant contributions in Year 1. In addition to spelling/supplementing starting safeties Taylor Rapp and John Johnson -- and perhaps offering more single-high ability than either -- Burgess could end up filling the vacancy at nickelback, with the Rams having declined Nickell Robey-Coleman's contract option back in March. One way or another, L.A. must find a way to tap into this instinctive defensive back's myriad talents.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK 2 49ERS: A- » Round 1: (No. 14 overall) Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina; (25) Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

» Round 5: (153) Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia.

» Round 6: (190) Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia.

» Round 7: (217) Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee.



Sometimes, in the wake of the three-day team-building bonanza that is the NFL draft, it's hard to wrap your head around the thinking that went into a particular franchise's overall haul. That is most definitely NOT the case with San Francisco's 2020 draft class. Every pick had a purpose. With all the money the 49ers have poured into their definitive position group -- defensive line -- DeForest Buckner unfortunately ended up being the odd man out. The Niners just couldn't pay him the money he was due, so they flipped him for a first-round pick ... and then used that pick on a younger, cheaper version of Buckner in Kinlaw. Like Buckner, Emmanuel Sanders was another talented veteran the Niners just couldn't fit into their salary cap. So they let him walk to New Orleans ... and used their second first-round pick on a prime playmaker at wideout in Aiyuk. San Francisco mitigated the retirement of franchise stalwart Joe Staley by trading for Trent Williams, but they still needed depth at the tackle position. Insert McKivitz, who has experience on the left and right side -- and could be San Francisco's swing tackle in Year 1. Meanwhile, anyone who's watched Kyle Shanahan's offense of late knows how crucial a role Kyle Juszczyk plays. Well, the versatile H-back's getting up in age and heading into the last year of his contract. Could Woerner be groomed as the eventual replacement? And lastly, Jennings is exactly the kind of YAC monster Lil Shanny loves to feature. Don't dwell on the 4.72 40 -- he has steal potential as a big-slot playmaker. Calculated drafting from stem to stern.

RANK 4 SEAHAWKS: C » Round 1: (No. 27 overall) Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech.

» Round 2: (48) Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee.

» Round 3: (69) Damien Lewis, OG, LSU.

» Round 4: (133) Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford; (144) DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami (Fla.).

» Round 5: (148) Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse.

» Round 6: (214) Freddie Swain, WR, Florida.

» Round 7: (251) Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU.



One thing's for sure: The Seahawks draft to the beat of their own drum. Brooks had his fans in league circles. Directly following the pick, virtual draft maestro Trey Wingo observed, "Well, this is interesting, because I had one coach tell me this week, 'I wish people would stop putting Jordyn Brooks in their mock draft -- we love this kid, we don't want everybody to know him." The tackling machine's Texas Tech tape is indeed fun. Yet still: The notion of spending a first-round pick on a downhill thumper -- without established coverage skills -- seems like a questionable use of draft resources in 2020. Especially when off-ball linebacker wasn't an immediate need for this annually contending team. On Day 2, Pete Carroll and John Schneider looked to infuse both lines with some much-needed talent. Taylor brings the length and strength Seattle desires off the edges. The only problem is he remains unrefined as a playmaker/finisher despite five years of service in the SEC. Lewis is an absolute road-grader in the ground game at 327 pounds. The only problem is he remains somewhat of a liability in pass pro, which isn't ideal for the preservation of franchise superman Russell Wilson.

