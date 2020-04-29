Berry sees Beckham as 'long-term member' of Browns

Because things didn't go well in year one, we've all been forced to hear it repeatedly: The Browns might trade Odell Beckham.

It's a narrative that will likely exist for the remainder of Beckham's career, because of both his superstar play and his persona that attracts millions of eyes. He's a newsmaker just by existing, even if he might not necessarily want that to be true.

With the latest round of Beckham trade rumors fizzling with the completion of the 2020 NFL Draft, Browns general manager Andrew Berry took the faceless antagonist to task -- even if he felt like he was repeating himself at this point -- in answering a Beckham-related question during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning Football.

"With all due respect to the question, I think this is actually a topic, at least from our perspective, there really hasn't been a ton of ambiguity," Berry said. "We've been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player. We're a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he's acclimated and adjusted with the new staff. So the rumors, that's not something that we can control, but we're happy to have him as a part of our organization."

Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Browns, a campaign in which Beckham later revealed he'd played through multiple injuries. 2019 devolved from incredibly optimisitic, to concerning, to a disaster, and Beckham (and best friend Jarvis Landry) couldn't escape the cameras trained on their displeased sideline expressions.

Cleveland has attempted to wash away that mess in 2020 with the hiring of Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski, and so far, they've done a good job of making the correct offseason moves without making too much noise. Until NFL teams return to the field, that's all the Beckham rumors are at this point, too: noise.