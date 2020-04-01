NFL UK celebrates International Dance Day

It's International Dancing Day and NFL UK have enlisted the help of our NFL cheerleaders to encourage you to get dancing!

We know it's not easy being cooped up in the house all day but making sure that you keep moving can have a massive benefit on your health.

Check out Holly Warden's story on how she became a @MiamiDolphins cheerleader...#NFLUK | @MDCheer pic.twitter.com/kOUouylW1f â NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 5, 2017

Whether you're a pro or a new beginner, cheerleading can be a great way to have fun and keep fit. Holly Warden became the UK's very first NFL Cheerleader when she performed as part of the Miami Dolphins cheerleading team and helped launch our campaign today.



Whilst at home today make sure you check out our easy to learn routines from NFL cheerleaders:

Minnesota Vikings' cheerleader Shanyn:



Los Angeles Rams' cheerleader Bianca:

Now it's over to you! Don't worry if you can't pick up the routine the first time around, all the routines can be learnt at your own pace and time and enjoyed together with the family.

Get practicing and don't forget to send your videos to @nfluk on Twitter and Instagram and #StayHomeStayStrong!