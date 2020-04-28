2021 NFL Draft dates set for downtown Cleveland

The 2021 NFL Draft dates are officially set.

Next year's draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, from April 29-May 1.

The draft, which was awarded to Cleveland before the 2019 season, will follow one that was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas but was forced to become an entirely remote, fully virtual experience due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league is proceeding forward with future draft plans, returning the draft to Las Vegas in 2022, but not without first following through on its promise to Cleveland.

The event will take place at iconic locations around FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"We're excited for Cleveland to 'Rock The Clock' as the host of next year's NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience - assuming large gatherings can take place without compromising the well-being of participants," said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland. "We, along with our partners at the NFL, the Cleveland Browns and the City of Cleveland, are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all spectators and participants. We're working tirelessly to make this the best Draft event yet - for the NFL and its fans as well as for the Cleveland community."

Weather permitting, the draft in Cleveland should be among the most memorable. The draft consistently earns its highest viewership and ratings in Cleveland and associated Ohio markets, thanks to the passion of Browns and Bengals fans and their relative struggles that direct more of their supporters to the renewed hope of the draft.